Takeshi Castle is one of those programmes that had a significant role in many people’s childhoods! Every 90s kid loved the show. More than the reruns of the comic highlights from the physical Japanese game show, Jaaved Jaaferi’s comical commentary is unforgettable.

The show was originally shot in 1982. However, it was aired for the Indian audience with Jaaferi’s comical commentary. The show started with a large group of participants competing to reach the final round by successfully completing the tasks and overcoming the obstacles.

Some reports claimed that Takeshi Castle will soon make a comeback. While fans were excited to hear the news, they want no one else but Jaaved Jaaferi to lend his voice once again. Jaaved reacted to it with gratitude.

Resharing the article on his Twitter handle, Jaaved Jaaferi penned, “Aside from me having the time of my life doing this, the show blessed me with immense love, appreciation and a huge fan following. Indebted 🙏🏽 #TakeshisCastle. ‘Get Jaaved Jaaferi Or Don’t Do It’, Fans React As Takeshi’s Castle Is Set To Make A Comeback!.”

Aside from me having the time of my life doing this, the show blessed me with immense love,appreciation and a huge fan following. Indebted 🙏🏽 #TakeshisCastle

‘Get Jaaved Jaaferi Or Don't Do It’, Fans React As Takeshi's Castle Is Set To Make A Comeback! https://t.co/1j0TdQLcmw — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 24, 2023

Fans, too, were quick to register their demand for Jaaved Jaaferi to make a comeback for the nostalgic show. One of the netizens wrote, “We can’t expect/ accept anyone else voice other than you for the show. #TakeshisCastle.” Another one tweeted, “Jaaved, you deserve it, and you deserve more. We should not forget the fact that you are the king of dance. Right from Bandra days till today. Stay blessed, happy always.” Someone else said, “You have set up a benchmark. It’s impossible to hear someone else’s voice here.”

Jaaferi last year revealed that he wasn’t approached for the new show. Talking to News 18, he said, “I have not been approached, but I would love to be a part of it again. I remember when they approached me, I was a bit reluctant. I was told it was a kid’s show, and I had to give commentary. I watched a few episodes and loved it. I thought it was a crazy mad show. It just started picking up, and we also found a lot of adults liking the show. I would really love to do it again.”

