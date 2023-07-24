Sunil Grover has made a comeback and posted a video as his next mission making the netizens up and active on their toes about his next mission. The actor has shared a video where he can be seen making Bhutta on a thela. However, looking at the actor like, netizens had a field day. Some asked him to make a comeback, some asked him to patch up with Kapil Sharma, other schooled him for fighting with Kapil Sharma.

The comedian and actor has been entertaining audiences for over two decades with his witty humor and versatile acting skills. He is best known for his characters Gutthi, Bhabhi, and Mashoor Gulati, which he popularized on the comedy show Comedy Nights with Kapil. Grover’s journey to stardom has not easy. He started his career as a stand-up comedian in Delhi and later moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in television. He struggled for many years before finally getting his big break with Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show became a huge hit, and Grover’s characters became household names.

However, Grover’s comic avatars took a hiatus abruptly in 2017 when he had a public fallout with his co-star Kapil Sharma. The two had a heated argument on a plane, which led to Grover quitting the show. The incident sent shockwaves through the industry, and many people wondered what would happen to Grover’s career. But Grover bounced back stronger than ever with roles in films including Baaghi and Bharat. Now his video has been going viral on the internet, where he can be seen selling Bhutta somewhere in Khandala.

The video has been reposted and reshared on various social media pages, and the netizens are having bizarre reactions to all of them. A user wrote, “Sunil bhai hum sbko ek life mili hai…. Aap legend ho… Kapil bhai k sath narazgi khtm kro aur hum sbko hnsao please…. aap kaho toh Kapil ko aapke paun choone ko bolunga….prr at least wapis aa jao….apke jaisi comedy koi ni skta…aur dusron ko hansana sabse bda punya ka kaam hai.” Another joked, “Mashur Gulati Bhutte Wala” A third user wrote, “Batao bollywood walon ko simple zindagi jeene ka man karta h aur simple zindagi jeene walon ko star wali yahi duniya hai.”

Some users took digs at his fight with Kapil Sharma. A comment read, “People after leaving Kapil Sharma Show.” Another comment said, “bola tha kapil sharma k show mai se mat ja ab makke becho.” A third user commented, “Hath me rolex pehne wala bhutta wala aj peheli baar dikha.” Another comment said, “Kapil ko chora to yehi sab krna padega tumhe.”

You can watch the video reshared by a paparazzi account Instant Bollywood on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

For the unversed, Sunil Grover’s career has shown that he is a true survivor. He has faced many challenges in his career but has always come out stronger. The reasons for Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s fallout are also cited as creative differences and alleged jealousy for the top spot for stardom. There have been rumors time and again that he is planning to make a comeback on Kapil Sharma’s show. However, Grover he has denied these rumors many times. He has said that he is not interested in returning to the show and that he is happy with his current career.

