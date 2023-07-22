Uorfi Javed is followed by millions of people on and off social media. While some of them like her, others slam the actress for her bizarre fashion choices. The actress was recently in news for colouring her hair pink while going with Barbie fever. The internet sensation was recently spotted at the airport showing off her new hair while also showing her support against Manipur violence. However, she’s currently in the news for altogether different reasons.

Recently, the actress revealed that she was harassed and eve teased by a group of young men while on her way to Goa. The actress shared an in-flight video that might have no sound but speaks volumes. We also came across another video that saw her confronting those men at the airport. Scroll down for details.

Taking to Insta story, Uorfi Javed shared an in-flight video and wrote, “While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday, I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them, one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO.”

Earlier in an interview, Uorfi Javed had opened up about facing harsh and nasty comments on social media. She had once told BBC, “I have achieved popularity? Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don’t respect me. People don’t want to work with me,” and then added, “I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that. I am human so I get upset. But then me being upset lasts for like 5-10 minutes, and then I just tell myself that they are just probably very ugly, you are just too pretty.”

