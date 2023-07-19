Uorfi Javed is an internet sensation for a reason. The diva makes heads turn every time she steps out wearing the most bizarre outfits. Time and again, the actress has courted controversy for owing to the outfits she opts for while stepping out. Amid all that, Uorfi was the talk of the town when she posted a Tweet about a film which landed her in trouble. It all happened when she Tweeted about India being all about Urban India.

Taking to Twitter, the controversial actress wrote, “Desh Ki Pahechan Urban India Hai, Rural Bharat Se Nahi..Gramin Bharat Pe Movie Bana Ke Aur Audiance Mein TV, Smartphone, Cycle, Smartwatches De Ke Kya Faida??? Koi Nai Dekehga #PanchKriti Main Likh Ke Deti Hu!”

Slamming Uorfi Javed, netizens got #UorfiAgainstRuralIndia trending as one wrote, “The rural India has shown us the path of development. Still we are depend on farmers for growth of our nation. Every person should be proud of our rural Bharat. And a true artist can’t bifurcate its audience based on its ethnicity or believe or whatsoever. #urfiagainstruralbharat”

While another said, “Rural Bharat has been the backbone of our nation’s progress and cultural heritage. It’s not fair to undermine its importance. #UrfiAgainstRuralBharat”

Now Uorfi Javed has finally clarified her Tweet and said she didn’t check the caption before posting it. She wrote, “This tweet and the caption was sent to me by the movie producers itself ! I’m not against anything !! Was just helping a friend who is involved in the movie to Promote it just I didn’t check the caption before uploading.”

Reacting to clarification post, a netizen wrote, “1 sec me Palat gayi,Ye h kaun ,Kya achievement h isko jo isko itna importance diya jata h,Bas psycho waali harqaten karna jaanti h,Everyone just ignore her and don’t give her so much hype.”

While another said, “Just doing ur work and raising a TRP. Truth is a bitter.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s Tweet? Do let us know.

