Uorfi Javed is known for her bizarre antics, but the latest one has confused the netizens like never before. As most know, the soaring tomato prices are the current talk of the town. After Suniel Shetty, the Splitsvilla X4 mischief maker was the latest one to break her silence on the topic but with her twist. Scroll below for all the details!

Nothing stands in the way of Uorfi and her unique fashion style. She’s often seen covering her busty assets with heart or star cut-outs, bubblegum or even pizza. In a recent outing, she used ‘bhujia’ packets to create crop top and wide-leg trousers. While fans have eventually began to appreciated her hard work, there are some days they feel she goes a little out of the way.

In the latest post, Uorfi Javed slipped into a one-shoulder velvet crop top. What turned surprising was one of her b**bs being completely uncovered by the layer the clothing. She used one of her hands to hide her private part while biting a tomato with another. This obviously remained the Bigg Boss OTT diva’s reaction to the rising tomato prices as she also wore earrings made out of the tomatoes.

Uorfi Javed captioned her post, “Tomatoes 🍅 are the new gold”

Unfortunately, netizens couldn’t relate to Uorfi’s artistic work and began trolling her in the comments section.

A user mocked, “Yahi bacha tha didi ne ye bhi talent dikha diya”

Another wrote, “Tamatar hi lga leti age hath ki jgha”

“Demag kharb Kar deya hai eisa ne 🙄 falto ki cloths Dal ki boring and shameless,” a user commented.

Another trolled, “She might hav sold half of her top to buy tomatoes”

A user passed a lewd remark and wrote, “Tum bhi to tumhare 2 Tomato 🍅🍅 dikhake millionaire ban Rahi ho…”

A user questioned, “USME NANGE HONE KI KYA ZARURT THI?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

