From past some time, the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. After the controversial exit of Shailesh Lodha, who played ‘Taarak’, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Sodhi, accused three producers of se*ual harassment. While many leading actor, quit the show for shocking reasons, the Bansiwal recently reunited with former TMKOC actress Priya Ahuja, who once played Rita Reporter on the show.

Jennifer and Priya quit the show owing to controversial reasons. However, their latest union has left everyone shocked. Recently, both actresses took to social media to share a new video that got netizens cracking hilarious jokes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Priya Ahuja shared the video in collaboration and captioned it, “And we r back together. Something super exciting coming up.. any guesses? Just wait n watch this space for more!” The viral clip sees them decked up in Marathi get up as they grooved to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s latest track What Jhukma? From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens named Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar and joked they might be making a web series on him.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal and @priyaahujarajda mam i hope ki aap dono ko jaldi koi naya tv serial mil jaaye taaki us asit modi ka kuch bolne layak na rahe. Unhone hi bola tha na ki aap dono ko kahi kaam nahi milega”

While another said, “Asit ke life pe web series toh nahi bana rahe,” a third netizen wrote, “Asit Modi gaur se dekh raha hai..”

A fourth one said, “Both of you look gorgeous. On a lighter note, udhar Asit Modi ka dil jal raha hoga.”

A fifth one wrote, “Reeta reporter and Roshan bhabhi missing those old days.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja Rajda (@priyaahujarajda)

Earlier in an interview, spilling the beans on the controversy, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had told Pinkvilla, “One day, I told the director that I am leaving and if I will not, I will commit suicide. Then Jatin (Bajaj) came and stopped me and asked me to talk to Sohil. Sohil shouted at me, ‘Kya naatak machaa rakha hai, abhi batata hun tumhe. That is when I lost my calm and I told him, ‘Do whatever you want to do. Keep my fees of three months and I will do the continuity work for free.’ His ego got hurt and he shouted at the top of his voice, ‘Get out. Replace this woman’. He banged my car’s door and I left.”

Coming back, what do you think Priya Ahuja and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal are shooting for? Let’s what and watch.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Did Anil Kapoor Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar After Kapil Sharma Accuses Him Of Ending Other People’s Work? “Woh Paise Lete Hain Main Free Karta Hoon”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News