Kapil Sharma’s comedy show is finally inching closer to its end. The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming episode will be the finale of the season and it will be graced by The Night Manager cast- Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala Tillotama Shome and Aditya Roy Kapur who will be seen having a gala time on the sets. As the promo of the forthcoming episode is out, it’s been doing the rounds of social media for all the right reasons.

In the promo of the episode, the Jhakaas actor is heard taking Akshay Kumar’s name when he’s asked about ending other people’s work. Well it has got us wonder if he took a dig at the superstar.

The video opens with Kapil Sharma telling Anil Kapoor, “Aap finale ke shaukeen hain ya aapko dusron ka kaam bandh karane maza aata hai?”to which the veteran actor replies, “Akshay saab toh shuru karwate hai right? Woh paise lete hain main free karta hoon (Akshay Kumar comes at the start of the season. He takes money but I do it for free).”

Watch the epic video below:

Akshay Kumar is one of the most-frequently appeared actor on The Kapil Sharma Show. Last year the actor and the comedian duo had made headlines when Kumar reportedly got annoyed with a joke he cracked on his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later Kapil Sharma reacted to the rift rumours and wrote in twitter, “, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachhan Pandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me thank you.”

The Kapil Sharma was earlier in the news for the controversial exit and return of Krushna Abhishek. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently dashed off for his international tour.

