After its emotional reception at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last November, Oslo: A Tail of Promise had its grand premiere in Pune on Saturday. The evening saw the film’s cast and crew attending the event, along with its presenter and producer, John Abraham, who graced the occasion with his usual charm and charisma.

Based on real lives and lived moments, Oslo: A Tail of Promise is a legacy non-fiction film, a cinematic narration of how two beings meet, heal, and ultimately shape each other.

Oslo: A Tail of Promise Pune Premiere

Animal-centric movies have never been produced in abundance in India. In movies about animals, the plot mostly shows the characters trying to save a vulnerable animal in distress. However, the need human beings have for animals is almost never highlighted.

Oslo: A Tail of Promise deals with that exact problem. Presented and produced by John Abraham, the film captures the profound bond between Oslo and Pooja R. Bhale, founder of the Protecterra Ecological Foundation. The story unfolds as an intimate portrait of coexistence, where companionship transcends species.

In John Abraham’s own words, “This film is a reminder that animals are not here to serve us or entertain us, but they are here to teach us. Oslo doesn’t just find a home with Pooja; he gives her one within herself. Stories like these need to be told because compassion is not a choice, it’s a responsibility.”

The beautiful story touched the hearts of the audience at the premiere, especially those who love dogs and other animals.

Oslo: A Tail of Promise Plot, Cast & Crew

When Oslo, a Siberian Husky with a wounded past, finds Pooja, a woman searching for a sense of belonging, an extraordinary journey of love, resilience, and mutual healing begins. The film celebrates the eternal gifts that animals and nature offer humanity.

At the heart of the film lies the dynamic between its two protagonists, a dog and a woman. Pooja creates her own world, makes a home in a tent, surrounds herself with animals, and chooses love bravely while standing outside the box society tries to put her in. Through her journey, the film quietly but powerfully dismantles stereotypes.

Directed by Isha Pungaliya, the film remains rooted in authenticity, resisting dramatization in favor of emotional truth. Oslo: A Tail of Promise is a joint production by JA Entertainment, Protecterra Ecological Foundation, and Vaanar Nirmit.

