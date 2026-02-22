Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s survival thriller Tu Yaa Main is refusing to go down without a fight! After a lukewarm first week and a worrying drop on the second Friday, the film has pulled off a stunning turnaround on its ninth day. In 9 days, it has crossed the 5 crore mark at the box office.

It would be interesting to see where the Sunday numbers lead the film, but in no way is it even near its budget recovery. The film is mounted on a controlled budget of 20 crore at the box office, and currently, it has not even crossed half of its budget!

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 9

On the ninth day, the second Saturday, February 21, Tu Yaa Main, 38 lakh at the box office. This is almost a 90% jump from the previous day, which brought 20 lakh on the second Friday. This growth percentage is positive but certainly not celebratory!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the survival drama at the box office.

Day 1: 60 lakh

Day 2: 1.45 crore

Day 3: 80 lakh

Day 4: 40 lakh

Day 5: 45 lakh

Day 6: 35 lakh

Day 7: 40 lakh

Day 8: 20 lakh

Day 9: 38 lakh

Total: 5.03 crore

The real test, for Shanaya Kapoor‘s film, however, remains the second Monday. If the film can somehow hold at 20–25 lakh on its second Monday, it might survive to see a third week. For now, the film crossing the 5-crore milestone might be a small victory for this mid-budget survival drama, but it does not push the film towards a respectable spot!

The official synopsis of the film says, “Two content creators’ adventure becomes a deadly game of survival, forcing them to navigate both nature’s dangers and their own rivalry.”

