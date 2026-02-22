The urban romance Do Deewane Seher Mein is showing signs of life at the box office! After a decent start, the Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer witnessed a positive trend on its first Saturday, banking on the youth and the multiplex crowd. The lead pair’s effortless screen presence is drawing the ‘date-night’ audience to the theaters over the weekend.

While the film didn’t set the box office on fire on its opening day, the upward curve on Day 2 provides a glimmer of hope for a healthy opening weekend at the box office. The two-day total of the film stands at 2.85 crore. The growth is primarily driven by the evening and night shows in major metros like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bangalore.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, February 21, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned 1.6 crore at the box office. This is almost a 28% jump from the previous day, which opened at 1.25 crore. Across 1,649 shows in India, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 13.4%.

DDSM Beats Assi

DDSM surpassed the two-day collections of Assi, despite having a lesser number of shows than Tapsee Pannu’s film, which is running for almost 1700+ shows in India.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the romantic drama at the box office.

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.6 crore

Total: 2.85 crore

The official synopsis of the film says, “Two socially awkward millennials in Mumbai find love while struggling with self-acceptance. As they battle insecurities and societal pressure, their journey takes them from city chaos to mountain serenity.” Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is rated 9.4 on IMDb. Apart from Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also stars Ayesha Raza Khan, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaonkar, and others.

