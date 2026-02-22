Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s love saga, which saw a massive jump yesterday, is now showing a remarkable holding capacity at the ticket window on the second Sunday, performing as strongly as the second Saturday! power. The film has definitely found its audience, as it continues to churn out impressive numbers on BookMyShow with zero signs of fatigue.

The trends from the morning suggest that Vishal Bhardwaj‘s film is operating at a good pace at the ticket window. From 8 AM to 2 PM, the film registered a ticket sale of 16.1K. What makes this even more impressive is that it has actually surpassed yesterday’s (2nd Saturday) performance during the same period, which stood at 15.8K ticket sales.

O Romeo Box Office BMS Sales Day 10

In the peak afternoon slot of 1 – 2 PM, O Romeo registered a ticket sale of 3.6K. The cumulative growth of the film at the ticket window is satisfactory! It is now inching towards the 1 million milestone!

By the end of the second Sunday, O Romeo, will cross the 900K ticket sales mark on BMS. The film is now looking at a lifetime BMS total that could challenge some of the biggest romantic dramas of recent times.

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s chemistry is clearly the X-factor that is keeping the audience hooked. If the film continues this refusal-to-surrender attitude through the evening shows, we are looking at a very healthy Day 10 collection that will set it up for a solid second week.

O Romeo BMS Sales Summary

Here is a breakdown of the ticket sales of O Romeo on the BMS journey after 9 days.

Pre-Sales: 63K

Week 1: 729K

Day 8, 2nd Friday: 41.1K

Day 9, 2nd Saturday: 64.2K

Total: 897.4K

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Likely To Beat Stree 2, Eyeing An Exciting Opening Day Record

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News