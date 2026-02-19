Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’Romeo is enjoying a good box office run. In less than a week, it has emerged as Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2nd highest-grossing film worldwide. The best is yet to come, as it will conquer the throne and rewrite history. Scroll below for the exciting day 6 update!

It’s O’Romeo vs Deva at the overseas box office!

In 6 days, the romantic action thriller has amassed 17.5 crore gross at the overseas box office. It is now chasing the international lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s 2025 release Deva (19.22 crore). The momentum is steady, and only 1.72 crore more are needed in the kitty. The mark will be easily achieved today or maximum by tomorrow.

Inching close to the 75 crore mark worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, O’Romeo has accumulated 75.80 crore gross. This includes 49.41 crore net, which is about 58.30 crore gross from the domestic run. Today, Shahid Kapoor starrer will comfortably cross the 75 crore milestone globally.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj recently said that he believes O’Romeo would be his most successful film at the box office. Well, the romantic action thriller is on the right track. It has surpassed Kaminey (68.01 crore) to become his 2nd highest-grossing film worldwide. Soon, it will beat Haider (91.70 crore) and rewrite history in his filmography.

As for Shahid Kapoor, it now ranks as his 7th highest-grosser and is also chasing the worldwide lifetime of Haider to further climb up the ladder.

Check out Vishal Bhardwaj’s top 5 highest-grossers at the worldwide box office:

Haider: 91.7 crore O’Romeo: 75.80 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 62.89 Omkara: 41.96 crore

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 49.41 crore

India gross: 58.30 crore

Overseas gross: 17.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 75.80 crore

