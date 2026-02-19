Anurag Singh’s directorial Border 2 is close to the conclusion of its fourth week in theatres. It has garnered a respectable total, gaining the success verdict. But how much does Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer need to enter the 500 crore club worldwide? Scroll below for a detailed day 27 report!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 27

According to estimates, Border 2 earned 55 lakh on day 27. After a rise on the discounted Tuesday, it dropped to similar lines as 60 lakh garnered on the fourth Monday. There’s competition from O’Romeo, Mardaani 3, and other releases, and Do Deewane Seher Mein is also set to join the battle starting tomorrow.

The total collection in India after 27 days stands at 357.14 crore net. The epic war action drama was reportedly made on a budget of 275 crore. With returns of 82.14 crore, it has emerged as a plus affair at the box office. The gross earnings have reached 421.42 crore.

Here is the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Day 22: 1 crore

Day 23: 2.1 crore

Day 24: 1.75 crore

Day 25: 60 lakh

Day 26: 80 lakh

Day 27: 55 lakh

Total – 357.14 crore*

How much does it need to enter the 500 crore club worldwide?

Border 2 has almost concluded its overseas run, garnering 56.80 crore gross, as per the last update. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total stands at 478.22 crore gross. Sunny Deol starrer still needs 21.78 crore to enter the 500 crore club. That may be a difficult feat, considering the upcoming competition. Besides, it now relies majorly on the domestic earnings, which have dropped to the vicinity of 50 lakh. All said and done, T-Series‘ production is a success nonetheless!

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 357.14 crore*

ROI: 82.14 crore

ROI%: 29.86%

India gross: 421.42 crore

Overseas gross: 56.8 crore

Worldwide gross: 478.22 crore

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

