Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are all set to bring back the old school romance with their upcoming release Do Deewane Seher Mein. While the trailer already sparked a sweet melody in the hearts of the audience, the real question is – can this Gully Boy star enter the big leagues of romantic openers at the Indian Box Office?

Siddhant, who rose to fame as the iconic MC Sher, is now transitioning into a full-blown romantic hero. But to make a mark on Day 1, he has to face some heavy-duty competition, including his debut co-star Ranveer Singh and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 1 Expectations

Do Deewane Seher Mein is making the right kind of noises but the entire box office performance of the film would depend on the word-of-mouth for the film! Moreover, it would be an achievement if the film manages to enter the list of the top 10 romantic openers of Bollywood.

Currently, the list of the biggest romantic openers is dominated by big-budget spectacles and superstar-led dramas. Kalank holds the throne with a massive 21.6 crore, followed closely by 2025’s biggest surprise, Saiyaara, at 21 crore.

For Siddhant and Mrunal, the entry point into the top 10 is currently held by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which registered an opening day collection of 11.1 crore.

Check out the top 10 romantic openers of Bollywood (India Net Collection).

Kalank: 21.6 crore Saiyaara: 21 crore Kabir Singh: 20.21 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 19.45 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 15.73 crore Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: 15.85 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 15.81 crore Jab Harry Met Sejal: 15.25 crore Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 13.3 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 11.1 crore

While the buzz for Do Deewane Seher Mein is positive, hitting double digits on Day 1 is no cakewalk in the post-pandemic era. However, with Mrunal Thakur’s lucky charm and Siddhant’s raw appeal, the film could very well surprise with its opening day numbers!

