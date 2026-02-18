Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has concluded its overseas run on a blockbuster note. It surpassed every possible expectation, but missed the 300 crore club by an inch. Aditya Dhar’s directorial deserves to be celebrated as it has clocked 5 big records in its international lifetime. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the overseas box office?

According to the final update, Dhurandhar wrapped up its overseas run, accumulating a whopping 299.35 crore gross. It would have been a cherry on the top had it entered the 300 crore club. Nonetheless, the earnings have been spectacular, setting new milestones for Aditya Dhar and his gang.

Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike had concluded its international run, earning 48 crore gross. In comparison, his latest spy-action thriller has raked in 523% more earnings. Need we say more? It’s a big victory!

Ranveer Singh rewrites history after 7 years

Back in 2018, Ranveer Singh delivered his first 175 crore+ overseas grosser with Padmaavat. After 7 years, history has been rewritten as Dhurandhar now conquers the throne among his all-time highest-grossers.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing films at the overseas box office:

Dhurandhar: 299.35 crore Padmaavat: 176 crore Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani: 168 crore Simmba: 94 crore Gully Boy: 71 crore

8th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the overseas box office!

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Akhsaye Khanna co-starrer has achieved another feat. The spy action thriller is the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the international box office. Additionally, it surpassed Animal to become the highest-grossing adult film in Bollywood.

Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office:

Dangal – 1521 crores Secret Superstar – 822.92 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crores Pathaan – 412 crores Jawan – 406 crores Andhadhun – 361 crores PK – 303 crores Dhurandhar – 291.2 crores (45 days) Animal – 257 crores Dhoom 3 – 229 crores

Dhurandhar Overseas Records

Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar‘s highest-grossing film in history! Bollywood’s highest-grossing ‘Adult’ film of all time. 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. Highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the overseas box office. Only Indian film of 2025 to enter the 200 crore club.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wuthering Heights Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Keanu Reeves’ John Wick – How It Stacks Up Against Other Movies In The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News