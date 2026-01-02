The much-awaited moment is here! Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has finally surpassed Jawan at the worldwide box office. It has achieved two big milestones in Bollywood and Indian cinema. Scroll below for the day 28 collection!
Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 28
According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has accumulated 1187.71 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 28 days. This includes 784.50 crores net from India, which is about 925.71 crores in gross earnings. The remaining 262 crores are from the overseas collection.
Now the 2nd-highest Bollywood grosser of all time!
In 28 days of its theatrical run, Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller has surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Sidharth Anand’s directorial had grossed 1163.62 crore gross in 2023. Dhurandhar is now the 2nd-highest Bollywood grosser globally!
Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office:
- Dangal: 2059.04 crores
- Dhurandhar: 1187.71 crores
- Jawan: 1163.62 crores
- Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 1086.55 crores
- Pathaan (2023): 1069.85 crores
6th highest Indian grosser of all time worldwide!
On the other hand, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer has also emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. It is now inching closer to the 1200 crore club and aiming to surpass KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores) to officially enter the top 5.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:
- Dangal: 2059.04 crores
- Baahubali 2: 1800 crores
- Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crores
- RRR: 1275.51 crores
- KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores
- Dhurandhar: 1187.71 crores
- Jawan: 1163.82 crores
- Pathaan: 1069.85 crores
- Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crores
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores
Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (28 days)
- India net: 784.5 crores
- India gross: 925.71 crores
- Overseas gross – 262 crores
- Worldwide gross – 1187.71 crores
