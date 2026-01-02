Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar has entered the fifth week, and as expected, it has witnessed a reduction in the show count across the nation. With Ikkis arriving in theaters yesterday (January 1), 1,183 shows of the Bollywood magnum opus were reduced. Today, on day 29, over 200 more shows have been reduced, and the total show count is 8,682, which is still a superb number for a film running in its fifth week. Across the aforementioned show count, it has managed to sell a whopping 1.3 lakh+ tickets at the Indian box office through advance booking.

Day 29 advance booking report of Dhurandhar

It has been learned that in advance booking for day 29, the spy action thriller has sold 1,31,284 tickets (1.31 lakh+), which is a crazy number. In terms of collection, it has grossed 3.02 crores through pre-sales of the fifth Friday. Compared to day 28’s 4.01 crores, the film displayed a drop of 24.68%. Still, the collection is higher than the opening day pre-sales of many Bollywood biggies released last year.

Out of the total 1.31 lakh+ tickets booked, 63.4K tickets were sold at national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). It includes a sale of 33K tickets at PVR. Inox properties have witnessed a sale of 21.4K tickets. Cinepolis witnessed a sale of 9K tickets.

All set for another rocking day!

With pre-sales alone contributing 3.02 crore gross, and since the weekend has just started, Dhurandhar is ready for another blast. Strong walk-in audiences are expected to join the party, helping the film to stay in double digits at the Indian box office on its 29th day.

Yes, you read that right! The Ranveer Singh starrer is targeting 10 crore net collection on its fifth Friday, thus making history by becoming the first film to earn 10 crores or more for consecutive 29 days in India. Depending on the occupancy in night shows, the number may increase slightly. This is just a glimpse of the real blast that awaits during the weekend.

