Indian cinema witnessed some never-before-seen surprises at the box office. Malayalam, Odia, Bollywood, Gujarati, and Assamese industries recreated history with the highest-grossing films ever. ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh delivered a massive blockbuster, but he wasn’t among the top 10 most profitable Indian actors of 2025. Scroll below for the top 10.

#1: The widespread magic of Reeva Rachh!

The most unexpected and biggest surprise of 2025 was the Gujarati film Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, made on a budget of only 50 lakhs. It has completed a 113-day run in theatres but is still going strong.

Starring Reeva Rachh in the lead, the devotional drama has accumulated 95.57 crores net at the Indian box office. Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is the most profitable film of 2025 with unreal profits of 19014%.

‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh out of the top 10

A whopping 225 crores were spent on Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial surpassed all obstacles, including the pre-release negativity surrounding it. In 27 days, it has collected 766.90 crores, which means the return on investments stands at 541.90 crores.

Ranveer Singh has delivered profits of 241% at the Indian box office in 2025. Unfortunately, that’s not enough to enter the list of the top 10 most profitable stars of the year.

As one may have noticed, in comparison, Reeva Rachh has delivered over 78X higher profits with her low-budget Gujarati devotional drama.

2025 was the year of regional stars!

Apart from Reeva Rachh, many other regional actors surpassed our pan-India stars to deliver bigger hits at the Indian box office. JP Thuminad’s Su From So, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, and Shivani Nagaram’s Little Hearts, Zubeen Garg’s Roi Roi Binale, and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1 registered notable profits at the box office.

Check out the most profitable Indian stars of 2025 along with the names of their movies, language, budget, box office collection, ROI, and verdict:

Reeva Racch (Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate): Gujarati | Budget – 0.5 crore | Collection – 95.57 crores | Profits – 19014% | Verdict – Super-hit JP Thuminad (Su From So): Kannada | Budget – 4.5 crores | Collection – 92.33 crores | Profits – 1951.7% | Verdict – Super-hit Mouli Tanuj Prasanth & Shivani Nagaram (Little Hearts): Budget – 2 crores | Collection – 26.47 crores | Profits – 1223.5% | Verdict – Super-hit Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda (Saiyaara): Hindi | Budget – 45 crores | Collection – 337.66 crores | Profits – 650.3% | Verdict – Super-duper hit Zubeen Garg (Roi Roi Binale): Assamese | Budget – 5 crores | Collection – 31.05 crores | Profits – 521% | Verdict – Super-hit Babushaan Mohanty (Bou Buttu Bhuta): Odia | Budget – 3 crores | Collection – 16.17 crores | Profits – 439% | Verdict – Super-hit Kalyani Priyadarshan (Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra): Malayalam | Budget – 30 crores | Collection – 157.01 crores | Profits – 423% | Verdict – Super-duper hit Rishab Shetty (Kantara Chapter 1): Kannada | Budget – 125 crores | Collection – 622.41 crores | Profits – 398% | Verdict – Super-duper hit Sandeep Pradeep (Eko): Malayalam | Budget – 5 crores | Collection – 24.41 crores | Profits – 388.2% | Verdict – Super-hit Dilip Prabhavalkar (Dashavatar): Marathi | Budget – 5 crores | Collection – 24.18 crores | Profits – 383.6% | Verdict – Super-hit

