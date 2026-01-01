Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar is now inching towards the 1200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The spy action thriller continues a strong run not only in India but also in the overseas markets. In only 27 days, it has minted almost 107% higher collection than Ranveer Singh’s last highest-grossing film. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhurandhar set to surpass Animal overseas

In 27 days of its overseas run, Dhurandhar has accumulated 256 crore gross. It is now only one crore away from beating Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which concluded its international lifetime at 257 crore gross. With that, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer will emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. The next target is PK (342.5 crores), which will remain out of reach in the first phase.

Gets closer to surpassing Jawan

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar now stands at 1160.94 crore gross in 27 days. It is the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally. The upcoming target is to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which collected 1163.62 crore gross. The much-awaited milestone will be unlocked today as it only needs 2.68 crores more in the kitty.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Jawan: 1163.62 crores Dhurandhar: 1160.94 crores Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 1086.55 crores Pathaan (2023): 1069.85 crores

107% higher than Ranveer Singh’s 2nd highest grosser!

Since 2018, Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office was Padmaavat, which earned 560 crores globally. After almost 7 years, Dhurandhar stole the throne. So far, it has garnered 107% higher earnings than Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s epic historical drama.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (27 days)

India net: 766.90 crores

India gross: 904.94 crores

Overseas gross – 256 crores

Worldwide gross – 1160.94 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar North America Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Now Highest-Bollywood Grosser In History + #3 Indian Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News