Ranveer Singh is currently riding a wave of box office success that most actors dream of! Dhurandhar has been an absolute beast at the ticket windows, shattering records left and right. However, as the film enters its fifth week, it saw its biggest dip on the 25th day, but it is still steady and solid!

On the fifth Monday, the film managed to bring the third-highest 25th-day collection of Bollywood, failing to surpass the 25th-day collection for Pushpa 2 and Stree 2. However, the twist in the tale is that both these films were released in the theaters on a Thursday. So the 25th day for Stree 2 and Pushpa 2 happened to be a Sunday, and looking by that logic, Ranveer Singh‘s Spy thriller is still roaring!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 25 Estimates

As per the early trends, on December 29, the fourth Monday, day 25, Dhurandhar earned in the range of 10-11 crore at the box office. This is the biggest 4th Monday collection at the box office, surpassing Pathaan, Chhaava, and other Bollywood biggies.

Check out the highest-grossing day 25 at the box office for a Hindi Film (Net Collection).

Pushpa 2: 12.25 crore Stree 2: 11 crore Dhurandhar: 10.75 crore Jawan: 9.12 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 6.25 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 4.85 crore Kantara: Chapter 1: 4.35 crore Padmaavat: 4.06 crore Chhaava: 4 crore Pathaan: 3.25 crore

With no major competition in sight for the next few days, Dhurandhar is expected to hold steady around the 8 – 9 crore mark throughout the weekdays. If the film sees another jump on its sixth weekend, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller might be looking at a lifetime total that challenges the ultimate records of Hindi cinema.

