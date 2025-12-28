Ranveer Singh is currently on a rampage at the ticket window, and the Dhurandhar fever has officially transitioned from a wave into a tsunami, creating records every single day. In 23 days, the film has claimed a spot in the top 3 ticket sales of Indian films on BMS. Surpassing every single Indian film in history, except two, Ranveer Singh is sitting at the third spot!

Ranveer Singh’s Next Target – Shah Rukh Khan!

While Ranveer Singh has surpassed every single Indian film except for Chhaava and Jawan, the next target for the actor will be surpassing Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan’s action biggie, directed by Atlee, registered a ticket sale of 12.4 million on BMS in its lifetime!

Dhurandar Hits 11.6 Million Ticket Sales!

Dhurandhar has hit a total ticket sale of 11.6 million. What makes this achievement stunning is the fact that the film is still running with incredible momentum. On its Day 23, the fourth Saturday, the film sold a whopping 321K tickets, proving that the audience’s appetite for this spy thriller is nowhere near satisfied.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Bollywood films in their lifetime on BMS.

Chhaava: 12.59M Jawan: 12.40M Dhurandhar: 11.6M* Stree 2: 11.16M Animal: 9.91M Gadar 2: 9.18M Saiyaara: 7.09M Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67M Dunki: 4.08M Tiger 3: 4M

* denotes that the film is still running in the theaters

Ranveer Singh now has only two giants left to conquer: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. With a gap of just 0.80 million tickets to reach Jawan, and the film still pulling in over 300K on a Saturday, King Khan’s record is officially under threat!

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary

Check out the ticket sales breakdown of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller on BMS.

Pre Sales: 224K

Week 1: 3.09M

Week 2: 4.73M

Day 15, 3rd Friday: 533.71K

Day 16, 3rd Saturday: 683.16K

Day 17, 3rd Sunday: 525.23K

Day 18, 3rd Monday: 308.37K

Day 19, 3rd Tuesday: 276.76K

Day 20, 3rd Wednesday: 338.99K

Day 21, 3rd Thursday: 332.76K

Day 22, 4th Friday: 247.47K

Day 23, 4th Saturday: 321K

Total: 11.29 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

