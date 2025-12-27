Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema in recent years. After a good start, the film picked up tremendously and displayed an unbelievable trend due to extraordinary word of mouth. It’s been over three weeks in theaters, yet the magnum opus is showing no signs of fatigue. Not just in India but even at the overseas box office, the film is enjoying terrific response, becoming one of the biggest hits in the post-COVID era.

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the overseas box office in 22 days?

Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood’s biggest crowd pullers internationally, especially in the North American territory (the USA and Canada). While his star power brought good initials, once word of mouth came into play, the film started performing on a next level. Apart from North America, it is also performing well in several other territories, including Australia and the UK.

The biggest overseas contributor of Dhurandhar has been North America, where the film earned $15.09 million in 21 days. In Indian rupees, it equals a whopping 135.51 crores. Overall, the spy action thriller has amassed a staggering 217.5 crore gross at the overseas box office in 22 days.

It’s now 7th highest-grossing Indian film internationally in the post-COVID era!

With 217.5 crores in the kitty, Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 2 (214.15 crores). By surpassing KGF Chapter 2, it has become the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film in the overseas market in the post-COVID era. Before ending the run, it will also beat Animal (257 crores). Considering the film’s strong legs, it also has a chance of overtaking Pushpa 2 (271 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in the overseas market post-COVID (gross):

Pathaan – 412 crores Jawan – 406 crores RRR – 314.15 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 275 crores Pushpa 2 – 271 crores Animal – 257 crores Dhurandhar – 217.5 crores (22 days) KGF Chapter 2 – 214.15 crores Leo – 204 crores Jailer – 196 crores

