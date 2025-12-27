It’s been five weeks since Wicked: For Good arrived in theaters, and the musical fantasy sequel continues to show impressive staying power at the box office. On its fifth Thursday, the film earned a strong $1.4 million in North America, a staggering 71.2% jump over the previous week, despite playing on 586 fewer screens. With its domestic total now standing at $326.4 million, the sequel is projected to finish its theatrical run in the $335–350 million range, provided its upcoming digital debut does not significantly impact audience footfall.

At the global box office, benefitting from the momentum of the holiday season, Wicked: For Good has collected $493.3 million worldwide and is now on track to cross the coveted $500 million global milestone. Along the way, the film has also begun closing the gap with three animated box-office heavyweights – How to Train Your Dragon (2010), Elemental (2023), and Toy Story 2 (1999). Below is a breakdown of how much more Wicked: For Good needs to earn to outgross each of these titles at the global box office.

Wicked: For Good vs. How to Train Your Dragon, Elemental & Toy Story 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Wicked: For Good has performed at the global box office so far, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $326.4 million

International: $166.9 million

Worldwide: $493.3 million

Now, let’s take a look at the worldwide box office totals of the three animated blockbusters it is chasing:

How to Train Your Dragon: $494.9 million Elemental: $496.4 million Toy Story 2: $497.4 million

Based on these figures, Wicked: For Good currently trails How to Train Your Dragon by approximately $1.6 million, Elemental by around $3.1 million, and Toy Story 2 by roughly $4.1 million in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum and the ongoing holiday-season boost, the musical sequel is well-positioned to surpass all three animated hits within the next few days. A clearer picture of its final standing should emerge in the weeks ahead.

How Far Is It From The First Wicked Film?

At present, Wicked: For Good is still trailing behind the first Wicked film, which finished its global theatrical run with a strong $758.8 million worldwide gross (Box Office Mojo). This leaves the sequel needing an additional $265.5 million to overtake its predecessor – a benchmark that now appears to be out of reach given its current box-office trajectory and remaining theatrical window.

More About Wicked & Wicked: For Good

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Trailer

