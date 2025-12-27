Anaconda, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, had a decent opening on Christmas Day but failed to land at #1, with Avatar: Fire and Ash ruling isolated at the top of the domestic box office rankings. The film received below-average ratings from critics, but it will surely surpass the original Anaconda’s opening weekend collection. Keep scrolling for more.

The OG film was released in 1997 and features Jennifer Lopez in a crucial role. It developed a cult following over the years. However, this new movie takes a comic route, adding two of the most versatile comedy actors, Paul Rudd and Jack Black. The comedy horror film is a meta reboot of the 1997 Anaconda and the sixth installment in the overall Anaconda series. It was directed by Tom Gormican, featuring Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello in supporting roles.

Anaconda’s opening day collection at the domestic box office

Jack Black and Paul Rudd starrer Anaconda landed at #3 in the domestic box office rankings on Christmas opening day. According to the report by Box Office Mojo, the film has collected a solid $9.1 million on its opening day, including the $2.1 million from Wednesday previews. It is on par with Black’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s $9.1 million opening day collection at the domestic box office.

Ananconda’s projected opening weekend & how does it stack up against the OG film

According to reports, the meta reboot is projected to earn between $25 million and $30 million over the 4-day Christmas holiday opening weekend. Over the three-day opening weekend, the film is tracking to earn between $15 and $20 million in North America. For the unversed, the 1997 OG Anaconda collected $16.6 million on its opening weekend.

More about the film

The story follows a group of filmmakers whose midlife crises prompt them to finally pursue their long-delayed dream project, leading them deep into the Amazon to begin shooting. What starts as a comically chaotic movie set soon takes a terrifying turn when a real, giant anaconda emerges, transforming their passion project into a deadly fight for survival.

