American actor Paul Rudd, everyone’s favorite Mike Hannigan from the classic sitcom Friends, is everyone’s favorite, and people are very keen on knowing his secret to looking so young even at 55. He is also best known for playing the enigmatic Ant-Man/Scott Lang in the MCU. He played an important role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. His idea of a time heist formed the base for the OG Avengers to bring back the population disintegrated by Thanos.

Paul made his acting debut in 1991 and then starred in the TV drama Sisters. He then gained recognition in the rom-com Clueless alongside Alicia Silverstone. Gradually, Rudd established himself in the comic genre and appeared in films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Over Her Dead Body, and more. He has also appeared in the drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

According to The Numbers, Paul Rudd has appeared in 23 movies as a lead actor, and the worldwide aggregate box office is $798.28 million. He got unparalleled fame after entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. In an interview, the actor shared his take on being so famous. He got nervous as he said, “Marvel is such a visible thing, and it’s worldwide. My life changed, and my visibility and fame really jumped. I would feel very differently and I think I did because I only view it through my kids. And when they were really little, I got nervous about it because I just want my children to have a normal life.”

MCU’s Phase 5 was marked by Paul’s film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Although the movie underperformed, it was initially the film that established Kang the Conqueror. He was supposed to be the next big villain in the MCU. However, Jonathan Majors’ legal woes cast a big shadow on the future, and the plan was pivoted to a new villain, Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

The actor reprised his role as Gary Grooberson in the Ghostbusters franchise in 2024’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics and collected slightly more than $200 million globally. Let’s take a look at the last five movies of Paul Rudd at the worldwide box office based on the numbers by Box Office Mojo.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) – $201.85 million

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) – $204.33 million

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) – $476.07 million

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) – $622.67 million

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.79 billion

Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film in the actor’s filmography, not just in the last five years but his career overall. On the professional front, Paul Rudd has Friendship, Death of a Unicorn, and Power of Ballad in the pipeline.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

