Ke Huy Quan’s leap from The Goonies to Loki is as legendary as his roles. In a chat, he revealed how Marvel Studios’ head, Kevin Feige, personally called him to join the MCU—and his excitement went through the roof.

“When I got that call, that was incredible. I got emotional,” Quan admitted. “I was driving, and Kevin Feige said he loved Everything Everywhere All at Once and my performance.” And as if that wasn’t enough to make anyone tear up, Feige added the kicker: “Ke, we want you to join the MCU family.” Quan had to pull over because his vision got a little blurry—tears of joy do that.

That wasn’t the first time Quan and Feige crossed paths. They met way back in the early 2000s on the set of X-Men. Quan was an assistant action choreographer then, while Feige was just an associate producer. “I loved him then. He was so smart and knowledgeable in this universe,” Quan reflected on their first meeting. But who would’ve thought all these years later, he’d be playing a character in Marvel’s ever-expanding multiverse?

As a longtime Marvel fan, joining the MCU was a dream Quan secretly held for years. He revealed that while watching Marvel films, he often imagined himself standing alongside the superheroes. So, it was a no-brainer when Feige invited him to play the quirky, lovable character Ouroboros (OB) in Loki Season 2. The role was right up his alley.

“I love his quirkiness,” Quan said about OB. “He’s funny without trying to be funny, and the dialogue is incredible.” It’s easy to see why he was drawn to the role—it’s a perfect blend of humor and heart. Quan also shared how welcomed he felt by the entire Marvel family, especially after returning to acting. “When I decided to become an actor again, [joining the MCU] was at the top of my wish list… They all welcomed me with wide open arms, and I was so happy,” Quan shared.

Quan recalled one of the most heartwarming moments when Feige enthusiastically described the character of OB, painting a picture of his role in the multiverse.

“He spoke with so much passion and enthusiasm in his voice,” he said. Feige’s contagious excitement made it clear that this wasn’t just another job offer but a family invitation.

Though Loki Season 2 wrapped without any reshoots, which was rare, Quan admitted he was a little disappointed. Not because of any issue with the series but because it meant less time on set with the cast and crew he had grown so fond of.

