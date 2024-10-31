Buckle up, Marvel fans! Sebastian Stan dropped a significant bombshell that’ll sweep you off your feet. The Winter Soldier himself spilled the tea that he hadn’t even skimmed the script for Thunderbolts before signing on!

Since its splashy announcement at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Thunderbolts has had fans splitting up louder than a beehive in summer. The film promises a mash-up of Marvel’s most chaotic characters, and while everyone else is hyping it up, Stan’s just chilling, waiting for his script to arrive. During a chat about his other flick, Sharper, Stan told Collider’s Steve Weintraub, “I haven’t read the script. I still have not been sent it. It’s pretty much on par with how it usually goes.” Talk about playing it cool!

But don’t let his chill vibe fool you. Bucky’s got some wild potential in this flick. Stan spilled the beans on how he’s stoked to dive back into the role, especially now that the character can “go every which way.” I mean, with a crew like this, who wouldn’t be excited?

Last seen navigating his complex friendship with Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky’s journey took a wild turn. Sam’s gearing up to be Captain America again in Captain America: A New World Order, where he’ll face off against the iconic Thunderbolt Ross (hello, Harrison Ford!). It’s like a game of Marvel chess, and the pieces are moving fast!

So, who’s in this crazy ensemble with Bucky? Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s rounding up a squad that includes U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). And here’s the kicker—still no word on whether Daniel Brühl (Helmut Zemo) will return! Are we going full rogue, or what?

Stan himself likened his upcoming role to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, asserting, “It was kind of like a guy coming into this group that was chaotic and degenerate, and somehow finding a way to unite them.”

As anticipation builds for Thunderbolts, hitting screens on May 2, 2025, we’re in for one helluva ride. So, sit tight, Marvel fans—the Thunderbolts are coming, and it will be legendary!

