Eternals flipped the script on our perception of the Mad Titan Thanos. Was he trying to save the universe with his infamous snap in Infinity War, or was he just another cosmic villain throwing a tantrum? The plot thickens with the introduction of “The Emergence,” which means the birth of the Celestial Tiamut. Did Thanos see himself as a reluctant hero fighting against cosmic doom? Cue the dramatic music!

In the Infinity Saga, Thanos strutted around like the ultimate villain, hunting down Infinity Stones and the Gauntlet like a kid in a candy store. His warped sense of balance led him to believe that wiping out half the universe’s population was the key to preventing chaos. This warped philosophy stemmed from witnessing Titan collapse under the weight of overpopulation. But here’s the kicker: what if his twisted plan also acted as a cosmic pause button, delaying a disaster that could wipe out not just half but all life?

Thanos and The Emergence: The Plot Twist

Enter Eternals, where things get wild. The Celestial Arishem sent the Eternals to Earth to fend off the Deviants while stealthily planting the seeds for Tiamut’s birth deep beneath our feet. Cue Sersi (Gemma Chan), who learns that Tiamut’s emergence would mean Earth’s doom. Here’s where Thanos’ snap gets interesting: could it have delayed this apocalypse? Was he saving lives by reducing the population? Talk about a backhanded compliment!

While Eternals leaves us hanging on the question of Thanos’ awareness of Tiamut, the theory is as juicy as a ripe cosmic peach. If Thanos knew his actions would postpone the Celestial’s arrival, he might not have been the villain we thought he was—more like an anti-hero with a messed-up moral compass. He could’ve seen the snap as a necessary evil, a reprieve from universal calamity.

Thanos’ Intentions: Hero or Zero?

But wait—let’s not hand him a cape just yet! Why didn’t Thanos simply double the universe’s resources instead of resorting to mass genocide? Seriously, bro! As a child of a Celestial, he had to know a thing or two about cosmic forces at play. If he genuinely aimed to save the universe, why did he opt for the path of destruction? Instead of a cosmic reset, he chose a brutal “half-life” plan. Who needs Netflix drama when you’ve got Thanos’ existential crisis?

Now that Thanos is dusted thanks to Iron Man’s snap, the MCU is left with a cosmic puzzle. Was Thanos just a villain blinded by ego, or did he genuinely think he was the universe’s last line of defense? The threads connecting his chaotic actions to Tiamut’s looming birth open a treasure chest of questions that deserve a deeper dive.

As the MCU gears up for Phase 4 and beyond, we can bet our bottom dollar that Thanos’ legacy will resurface. With new characters entering the cosmic fray, the debate rages on: was he a villain or an unwitting savior? As the multiverse expands, maybe we’ll find out whether Thanos is a mad titan with a heart or a cosmic fool. One thing’s for sure—this universe is anything but predictable!

Follow Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Was Daryl’s Survival in The Walking Dead Always Meant to Change the Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News