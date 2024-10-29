Matthew Perry’s tragic demise at 54 on October 28, 2024, was an immeasurable loss for his fans, loved ones, and the entire Hollywood fraternity. The late actor who had immortalized the character of Chandler Bing from Friends passed away due to the alleged acute effects of ketamine in his LA home. Matthew underwent a prolonged battle with alcohol and varied drugs like methadone, Vicodin, and amphetamines all his life.

In a throwback interview with PEOPLE in 2013, Matthew Perry recalled coming on the sets of Friends with a terrible hangover. He also never wanted to let his co-stars from the show know about his alcohol and drug addiction issues, but eventually, everyone on the set became aware of it. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Perry revealed to the publication that he used to feel incredibly lonely while working on the cult comedy TV show, due to which he used to come on the sets being “painfully painfully hung over.”

Matthew Perry further recalled that he was never high while shooting for Friends and tried to hide his struggle from co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt Le Blanc. He said, “Then eventually things got so bad I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew. I’ve had a life of extreme highs and extreme lows. I was in the white-hot flame of fame. From an outsider’s perspective, it would seem like I had it all. It was actually a very lonely time for me because I was suffering from alcoholism.”

Apart from this, Matthew Perry also confessed to resorting to alcoholism since the age of 14 in his memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing. Perry admitted to drinking almost every day by the time he was 18. 2013, the late actor converted his Malibu mansion into a sober living house for those who were also struggling with addiction like him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Follow Koimoi for more updates on Hollywood news!

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted To Feeling Guilt After Sleeping With Marvel Co-Star In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News