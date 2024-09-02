Thanks to Perry’s frank disclosures in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the couple’s brief affair, which took place between 1995 and 1996, has come to light.

An amusing twist marked the beginning of the romance: Roberts consented to appear as a guest star on Friends exclusively if she could be included in Perry’s plot. According to Perry, Julia had accepted an offer to appear in the season 2 post-Super Bowl episode, but she would only agree to appear if she could be a part of his story. Speaking loudly, he used more than simply charm to win over the Oscar winner.

Perry’s pursuit of Roberts was no ordinary courtship. To seal the deal, he had to dive into the deep end of quantum physics. After Roberts challenged him to explain the complexities of wave-particle duality and entanglement, Perry sent her an elaborate paper on the topic. “The following day, I sent her a paper all about wave-particle duality and the uncertainty principle and entanglement,” Perry recalled. Talk about a unique way to win someone over!

Their flirtatious exchange wasn’t just limited to scientific discourse. Former Friends writer Alexa Junge revealed that there was “a lot of flirting over faxing” between the stars, with the writers’ room rallying behind Perry. “He could do pretty well without us, but there was no question we were on Team Matthew,” Junge said.

When Roberts finally agreed to appear in “The One After the Super Bowl,” she not only brought her star power to the episode but also sent Perry a gift of bagels. “Not only did Julia agree to do the show, but she also sent me a gift: bagels—lots and lots of bagels,” Perry wrote.

Despite the sweet start, their relationship faced its share of turbulence. Perry admitted that dating Roberts felt overwhelming. “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me,” he penned. His struggles with self-worth led him to end the relationship, fearing he wasn’t enough for the Hollywood star.

After Perry’s passing in October 2023, Roberts reflected on their past with poignant memories. “The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Roberts also fondly remembered her time on Friends, appreciating the warm welcome she received.

Their brief romance might have been a fleeting chapter, but the story of Perry and Roberts continues to capture the imagination, reminding us of the unexpected and endearing moments from ‘90s pop culture.

