During a disagreement in the show, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) referred to Aishwarya Rai as “a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit”. In comparison, Raj’s response—referring to Madhuri as “a leprous prostitute”—was even more unexpected.

Raj initially mistook Ameesha Patel for Aishwarya Rai while listening to the title track of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. The heated exchange resulted from this mistake, which has since been criticized for showing a lack of sensitivity.

Since then, Mithun Vijay Kumar has denounced the program for encouraging misogyny and sexism. He demanded that Netflix take down the show, claiming that the disparaging slur directed toward Madhuri Dixit was extremely disrespectful. According to Kumar, “streaming services need to make sure that their content is respectful and devoid of damaging stereotypes.”

Notwithstanding these problems, Netflix’s The Big Bang Theory and its spin-off, Young Sheldon, are nevertheless quite successful. But this episode demonstrates how even well-liked programs may make mistakes when addressing cultural allusions.

Bollywood celebrities are criticizing Kunal Nayyar, who is best known for playing Rajesh Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory, for making a contentious comment. After making a “derogatory” joke about Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit in Season 2, Nayyar’s character received a legal notice from Mithun Vijay Kumar, an Indian political analyst.

Bollywood celebrities have weighed in, with Jaya Bachchan urging that Nayyar be committed to a mental institution and denouncing his “foul tongue.” The line was also attacked by Dia Mirza and Urmila Matondkar, who described it as “distasteful” and “outrageous.”

This backlash demonstrates how significant controversy can arise from TV moments that are decades old.

