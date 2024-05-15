Dance Dewaane Semi-Finale: Urmila Matondkar Recreates Iconic Moment From ‘Judaai’ With Madhuri Dixit & Suniel Shetty!

Dance Dewaane is a popular reality show on Colors; the show is reaching its finale soon. The Dancing Diva Madhuri Dixit, a staple on the judging panel, has been joined by the Anna of Bollywood, Suneil Shetty. Many Bollywood stars have graced the show throughout the season, and the makers are taking things up a notch. Rangeela Star Urmila Matondkar joined the judging panel for the semi-final. And during the eventful evening, she recreated an iconic moment from her 1997 movie Judaai.

This weekend on COLORS’ COLORS’D’ewane’’ the s’age is set ablaze as the much-awaited semi-final takes center stage, determining the top 6 contestants who will waltz into the grand finale. The atmosphere crackles with anticipation as the guest of the weekend, Urmila Matondkar, steps onto the spotlight, clutching a mysterious briefcase that bears the ticket to the finale, leaving the contestants on their toes, vying to secure their spot in the ultimate dance showdown. Her infectious energy lights up the stage as she grooves alongside contestant Deepanita to the iconic ‘Chamma Chamma.’

After a series of energetic performances, a delightful dance party erupts on stage, and all contestants and judges gather for an endearing family photo. Regaling one and all, Urmila, Madhuri, and Suniel indulge in a delightful dance to ‘Pyaar P’aar Karte Karte’ from U’mila’sUrmila’smovie Judaai, which stars the evergreen Anil Kapoor and the late Sridevi.

Suniel, Urmila, and Madhuri take their positions under Bharti’sBharti’se. In this comedic adaptation of the film Judaai, Madhuri plays the lead actress, whom the late Sridevi previously played. Suniel Shetty replaces Anil Kapoor, and Matondkar reprises her role from the movie. The evening concluded on a high note, with Reem Sheikh, Jannat Zubair, and Aly Goni dropping by the episode to promote their new show and add more zing to it.

The current season of Dance Deewane is ending as the show approaches its final week. Following the conclusion of Salman Khan’s BKhan’sss 17, the fourth season premiered on February 3, 2024. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty’sShetty’stane reality show, will soon take over the time slot.

Bollywood icons Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty serve on the judging panel on Dance Deewane 4, with comedian Bharti Singh taking on the hosting duties. Every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m., ColorsTV and Jiocinema broadcast the reality show.

