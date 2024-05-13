Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants: Is Mannara Chopra’s Co-star Set to Join Shalin Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde, Abdu Rozik, and Other Participants In Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show?

Rohit Shetty’s reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is returning for a bigger and better season 14. The new season will feature social media stars, TV’s biggest names, and some rare personalities making their TV debut. After much speculation, various reports and portals have confirmed Shalin Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde, and Abdu Rozik as contestants. Another big update is that Mannara Chopra, a co-star of her debut Bollywood film, might join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; here are all the updates!

There is a lot of buzz about the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The show will return to the small screen after a much-anticipated break. Until now, we have given you all the updates on the show, and as the season inched closer, more celebrities joined the confirmed list.

Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot is joining the show as a last-minute addition after two years of persuasion. Two more former Bigg Boss contestants, Shilpa Shinde and Abd Rozik, are also joining the show.

According to a source, Shilpa has already signed the dotted line. “She is confirmed to appear on the show. According to a source, she has signed the contract and is eager to take on the challenges. Her joining the Colors show is a significant move, given her previous disagreements with the channel while on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. “Both of them have moved on and are looking forward to embarking on this new journey,” says a source.

According to the insider, Abdu “is also in active conversation with the makers.” The source confirms that he is expected to join the team this season. Shooting for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to begin in Romania by the end of May.

Karanvir Sharma Roped In For KKK 14

Mannara Chopra, a co-star from her debut film Zid, Karanvir Sharma, is also reportedly joining the stunt show. Karanvir is a famous actor known for his extensive work on TV. While reports suggest that he hasn’t signed the contracts yet, makers are keen on getting him on board.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants & Release Date

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is amping up the contestant list with more star power. Krishna Shroff, the daughter of legendary Jackie Shroff, is set to make her big TV debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi. Joining Krishna is a popular internet pursuit. Rapper and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz confirmed his participation. Anupama actor Ashish Mehrotra, who recently quit the popular Rupali Ganguly show, is joining KKK 14.

Reports claim that Gashmeer Mahajani, Samarth Jurel, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are among the confirmed contestants of the show. Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aditi Sharma also join the confirmed list.

According to reports, the premiere date for the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been rescheduled for May or early June. But there has been no official confirmation yet!

