If anyone needs to see how reality shows have turned the fates of talented artists, Manisha Rani’s story should be an entire chapter! The actress, social media influencer & model started her career as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, and after traveling to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she is ready to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Highest Paid Contestant On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

If reports are to be believed, then Manisha might be the highest-paid contestant on this season of Rohit Shetty’s show. The actress is reportedly charging a bomb to participate, and her paycheck boasts an explosive 7-digit figure!

Manisha Rani’s paycheck for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is reported to be 8 – 10 lakh per episode. The actress has, in recent times, emerged as one of the most loved reality show contestants, getting immense love from her dance numbers on Jhalak, where she entered as the wild card contestant but ended up as JDJ Winner!

Manisha’s Massive Salary Jump Of 9400%

The actress was paid around 6 – 7 lakh for the entire season of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This means that for around 59 episodes, she was paid around 10K per episode, making her fee 70K per week! She was the finalist on the show. From earning 10K per episode to earning 10 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi, 14 is a massive jump of 9400%.

Manisha’s Earnings from Jhalak

For the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the actress was paid 5 lakh per week, and she earned a whopping 45 lakh from the nine episodes of the dance reality show apart from the 30 lakh she received as the winning prize.

Manisha Rani definitely deserves a thunderous round of applause for climbing the ladder of success so swiftly with her hard work and determination. Can’t wait her to see those daredevil stunts in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

