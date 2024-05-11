Is Ekta Kapoor Expecting A Second Child Through Surrogacy? Insiders Bash False Rumors Created For ‘Sake Of Clicks’

There is a lot of intrigue around Ekta Kapoor, and some people might be taking advantage of it. Rumors have been circulating that the producer extraordinaire might be expecting another baby through surrogacy. But insiders from the industry are squashing the rumors and calling them bogus. Ekta Kapoor welcomed her baby boy, Ravie Kapoor, in 2019. Here’s how the whole thing unfolded!

After redefining television entertainment, Ekta has developed into an equally powerful filmmaker and web series producer. Alongside her stunning career persona, Ekta also has a charming personal side. She is the mother of Ravie, a charming five-year-old munchkin.

Ekta welcomed her little baby boy, Ravie, into the world through surrogacy in 2019. Since then, Ekta has been a devoted mother who makes an effort to maintain a healthy balance between her personal and professional lives. Recently, reports surfaced that Ekta Kapoor is planning her second child through surrogacy because her son, Ravie, wants a sibling, and now an insider close to the Kapoor clan has reacted to the news.

After the initial reports went viral, an insider close to Ekta Kapoor revealed that these were just false rumors. The source also chastised people for spreading false information solely for the purpose of gaining clicks. The insider also added: “It’s unacceptable to spread false information just for the sake of clicks in an exclusive article. It is absolutely funny and laughable that people come up with this news.”

The source has also banned these exclusive reports from giving out information about someone’s private life. The misinformed report mentioned that Kapoor wanted a deep sibling relationship with her son, which was very similar to the one that she shared with her brother Tusshar. The report said, “Ekta’s son Ravi Kapoor is five years old, and she feels he needs a sibling, as Ekta has lived that life. She and Tusshar Kapoor share the greatest bond as siblings, and they always have each other’s back. And Ekta feels that Ravie, her elder son, shouldn’t have the emptiness of a sibling bonding, and she has thought of welcoming another baby soon.”

Well, there you go. While the insiders have squashed the rumors for now, Ekta Kapoor herself has not reacted to them.

