It is well known that Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu cannot stand each other after a war of words on Twitter. However, they have one thing in common- Ekta Kapoor who has worked with both actresses. Now TV Tzarina answers about working with them.

For the unversed, Ekta roped in Kangana to host the first season of the much-talked-about reality show Lock Upp. She is now collaborating with Taapsee on the film Dobaraa. The film’s trailer launch was held today wherein Ekta was asked to share the similarities she finds between both actresses.

As reported by News 18, Ekta Kapoor shut down the question by first asking what kind of question it was and then added that it is not a woman’s job to pull each other down. She said, “What kind of question is this? There is only one similarity, both are amazing trailblazer women and to play them against each other is not your and my job. We are women, we adjust each other’s crown, not remove it.”

When asked whether she would collaborate with Taapsee Pannu again, TV Tzarina assures there will be more projects wherein they will collaborate. “It’s an amazing thing to collaborate with such amazing actors. If there’s an interesting project, maybe I will only approach the actor and request that please read this script. So it is a heartening thing to work with great actors. They bring in a lot more, Kangana is a brilliant actor and so is Taapsee,” she said.

Interestingly both Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad and Taapsee’s film Shabaash Mithu were released this year. Unfortunately, both films have filed to impress the audience at the box office as a lot of expectation was associated with them.

