Rakhi Sawant keeps on hitting headlines for multiple reasons. For months the actress remained in the news for her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. However, the drama queen is now in trouble after she created a huge traffic jam in Mumbai. As per reports, the actress has been issued an e-challan for obstructing traffic on a busy road, many had complained about the issue and seems like authorities were quick to take action.

The actress with her newfound love is very much open about their relationship. Although Adil’s family still haven’t been informed about this, but Adil claims they’ll be happy to welcome Rakhi into their family. On many occasions, the former Bigg Boss contestant has hinted about her wedding and seems like she’s really eager to settle with Khan.

Coming back to the topic, a few days back, Rakhi Sawant was seen causing traffic in Andheri after she halted her car on a busy road. Soon after the video went viral netizens started bashing the actress and the local resident association took to their official Twitter and asked the police to take strict action against Rakhi.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the association wrote, “What kind of behaviour is this? We thought everyone is equal in the eyes of law Why should anyone be scot-free after creating this kind of Traffic jam Don’t u think this woman needs to be penalised for creating traffic like this? Where is the Challan? @MumbaiPolice #RakhiSawant.”

Soon after the tweet, the Oshiwara police were quick to take action as they issued an e-challan against the vehicle parked. However, the car doesn’t belong to the actress. As quoted by ETIimes, “We have issued a challan against the vehicle for ‘creating obstruction to traffic,” said Dilip Bhosle, senior inspector, Oshiwara traffic division.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant is seen obstructing the traffic and pointing towards them she tells, “Jahan hum khade hote hain line wohin se shuru hoti hai, ruk jaao.”

