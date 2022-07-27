Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan season 7 is grabbing all the attention these days as celebrities have opened up about some past secrets about their life. There were reports that claimed KWK won’t return but Karan dismissed them and is back with new B-Town gossip. As per the latest reports, superstar Aamir Khan is also on the guest list this year, and of course, he’ll be promoting Laal Singh Chaddha but the source shares that the actor has opened up about a lot from divorce to recent debates relating to Indian cinema.

Until now, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar-Samantha’s episodes have been aired. This week Vijay Deverakonda will be making his Koffee debut with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday, where the two will be seen making some revelations.

As per the latest reports by News18, Aamir Khan is confirmed to grace the infamous Koffee With Karan couch, but the actor will be making a solo appearance. Earlier Karan Johar had confirmed that Khan will indeed appear on the show and reportedly he has already shot his episode on Tuesday evening. This will mark Aamir’s second solo appearance as he also came alone in the last season in 2018.

Earlier, Aamir Khan appeared with his ex-wife Kiran Rao in Koffee With Karan season 4, while he graced the show with his Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Khan and Sanya Malhotra in season 5. In the latest season, the Lagaan star will have a discussion about the North vs South debate and his projects that has some kind of social message.

A source close to the development revealed, “Both of them had an interesting take on what is going wrong with Hindi cinema and the rise of films from down South. They also discussed the future of Bollywood and how OTT has woken up the industry to come up with some interesting subjects.”

Further, the insider also shared Aamir Khan has also spoken about his relationships with Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. They shared, “Karan Johar had an intense discussion with Aamir about his cordial relationships with both Reena and Kiran and how they are still a part of the family. He also discussed about the dynamics with his kids Junaid, Ira and Azad.”

