Priya Ahuja Rajda is popularly known for her stint in one of the most iconic shows on Indian Television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She’s a hard-working actress but what’s interesting is her undying love for acting. Scroll below for some exciting details!

As most know, Priya played the role of Rita reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She’s also married to Malav Rajda, producer of the sitcom and the duo make a lot of noise over their fan and mushy posts on social media.

Priya Ahuja Rajda shared her love for acting and told us, “Since I remember I always wanted to be an actor, so I don’t exactly know what connected me with acting but as far as I remember I have always aspired to become an actor”

Furthermore, Priya Ahuja Rajda also shared how she did things that took her closer to her dream, “I have always been doing things that will take me closer to my dream. Such as, I have been acting since my school days which was the first thing that instilled the love for the craft in me and gave me the confidence that I can become an actor.”

On the professional front, Priya now aspires to portray new and different characters that her audience has never seen before.

