Uorfi Javed is leaving no stone unturned to hog all the limelight and become the centre of attraction. Uorfi has not only become an internet sensation but also one of the most followed celebrities on social media, thanks to her fashion choices. Every time she steps out she makes sure to turn heads with her bizarre and weird fashion choices. From a Bori dress to a razor dress to a rope dress and what not the Bigg Boss OTT contestant has sported.

Advertisement

The actress was recently in the news when she lay on a bed of roses covering her assets with rose petals. While a few lauded her bold move, others asked her if she was inspired by Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

However now Uorfi Javed has taken the boldest step and we just can’t stop talking about it. Some time back, the Internet sensation took to her Instagram stories and dropped a few hottest photos. Well, you must have heard about one-shoulder or one-sleeve blouse, but have you ever thought that there could be one-b**b dresses also? Well, not until Uorfi Javed created one!

In the latest photos, Uorfi Javed sizzles in a yellow one-b**b dress as she flaunted her curves. The actress let her tresses down while opting for nude makeup with accentuated eyes. She completed her look with hoops. What has got everyone talking is her top. In the snaps, Uorfi Javed is seen covering one side of her chest with her hand while gazing into the camera. Check out her photos below:

Recently, Uorfi Javed made headlines when laid on a bed of roses and netizens compared her to Ranveer Singh. A user asked, “Are you inspired by Ranveer Singh’s latest photoshoot?” while another user just trolled, “Aree koi pankhaa chlaoo ree.” FYI, the Simmba actor broke the internet when he stripped down to nothing in his latest photoshoot for the magazine cover.

Coming back to Uofi Javed’s latest pics, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Fame Jannat Zubair Reacts To Dating Rumours With Faisal Shaikh: “Don’t Want To Indulge In Dating & Love”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram