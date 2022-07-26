Ranveer Singh’s latest photoshoot has got everyone talking and how. A couple of days back, the Simmba actor took to social media to drop some hot photos from her latest photoshoot that saw him stripping down for the lenses. The actor turned cover boy for a reputed magazine and his n*de photos not only took social media by storm but also invited meme-fest. However things went South for the actor when a complaint was registered against the actor.

For the unversed, reports say that an NGO has filed a complaint against the Cirkus actor for allegedly ‘hurting the religious sentiments’.

Now in the latest development, an FIR has been filed against Ranveer Singh for posting obscene photos on social media. According to the latest media reports, after the complaint, a first information report has been filed against the actor at Chembur Police station in Mumbai. According to ANI, the actor has been booked under IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act have been invoked in this case.

ANI Tweeted, “Taking cognisance of a complaint filed against him at Mumbai’s Chembur PS, FIR filed against actor Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act invoked.”

#UPDATE | Taking cognisance of a complaint filed against him at Mumbai's Chembur PS, FIR filed against actor Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act invoked. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/lLFggvl7s1 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

A while back, we brought you filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s Tweet who called out hypocrites for filing a complaint against Ranveer Singh. He told ETimes, ““Think it’s his way of demanding justice for gender equality. If women can show off their sexy bodies why can’t men? It’s hypocritical that men are judged by a different standard. Men should have as many equal rights as women.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan alongside Alia Bhatt. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar that doomed at the box office.

