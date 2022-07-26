Kichcha Sudeep has been in the news ever since the Bollywood vs South debate began. It was him vs Ajay Devgn over Hindi being the National language. Ever since a lot of actors opened up and weighed their opinion on the subject. But now, it is the Vikrant Rona star who is backing Hindi films and defending their continuous failure at the box office. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

There remain a lot of expectations when films like Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj, Dhakkad, Janhit Me Jaari, Bachchan Paandey released. In an unfortunate scenario, most Bollywood films released this year have turned out to be box office disappointments.

Advertisement

When asked about Bollywood delivering box office failures, Kichcha Sudeep said, “I don’t want to generalise. A lot of films are made in a year, not every film does well. A couple of films do, a couple of films don’t, that doesn’t mean that we generalise and say something is dominating. There are good times for everything. If the Hindi film industry wasn’t doing great films, if it didn’t have great people, how would you sustain for so many years?”

The actor who was present along with Salman Khan at the Vikrant Rona event also compared the situation to Virat Kohli on a cricket field. “It’s there, it’s just a matter of… It’s like… Virat Kohli being out of form for a while – are you going to take away his records? It doesn’t work that way… Every industry is standing by its potential. Even from Hollywood, only those 10-15 films release each year in India that work. There are about 200 Hollywood films that dont work, which we don’t know about (more than that releases in India, but he makes a valid point),” Kichcha Sudeep added.

Salman Khan is presenting Vikrant Rona in the Hindi belt. The movie is slated for release on 28th July.

Must Read: Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan To Be Pitted Against A Handsome Hollywood Hunk? Producer Ritesh Sidhwani Hints So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram