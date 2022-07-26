KRK has some controversy or another to stir every single day. It was just yesterday that he was accusing Shamshera makers of inflating their collections and Aamir Khan of convincing Naga Chaitanya to divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In the latest claim, he’s accusing the Khans including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan of not praying namaz but using Eid to mint money. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Kamaal R Khan has been spreading negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha ever since its inception. He claims that the film is a sure shot disaster and Aamir knows it too. He furthermore claimed that Naga Chaitanya already regrets being a part of the project.

Advertisement

In his tweet, KRK also dragged Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan along with Aamir Khan. He wrote, “I don’t have problem with Khan actors at all, if they don’t pray namaz n don’t speak for Muslims. But then they should not “Bheekh Maango” on EID and ask Muslims to watch their films coz they are Muslim actors. It’s proof that they are fooling poor people for their own benefits.”

In a previous tweet, KRK also slammed Khans for allegedly doing Pooja but not namaz. “I request to all those Muslim people to unfollow me, who are fans of Khan actors. Those khan actors who don’t pray Namaaz but don’t forget to do Puja. Who don’t speak a single word for Muslims. If you are still their fans, then you are not good people,” he had written.

I don’t have problem with Khan actors at all, if they don’t pray namaz n don’t speak for Muslims. But then they should not “Bheekh Maango” on EID and ask Muslims to watch their films coz they are Muslim actors. It’s proof that they are fooling poor people for their own benefits. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 25, 2022

I request to all those Muslim people to unfollow me, who are fans of Khan actors. Those khan actors who don’t pray Namaaz but don’t forget to do Puja. Who don’t speak a single word for Muslims. If you are still their fans, then you are not good people. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 25, 2022

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting Laal Singh Chaddha. Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, The Godfather remake among others in the pipeline.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, has Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki.

Must Read: Disha Patani Trolled By Netizens For Donning A Se*y & Shiny Outfit Raising The Hotness Bar, One Says, “Wearing Clothes From The Discounted Rack Of Forever21”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram