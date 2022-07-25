Aamir Khan is widely promoting his much-awaited and most-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. After much delay, the film is all set to hit the screens on August 11. The film, which is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha underwent a couple of date changes before they zeroed down to August 11. Before this, it was slated to release on April 14 marking a clash with Yash starrer KGF 2.

Advertisement

As the film inches closer to its release date, Aamir Khan opened up about Laal Singh Chaddha not getting clashed with KGF 2. The superstar said they got saved as the clash didn’t happen. Aamir Khan recently arrived at a press conference in Hyderabad where he was accompanied by Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is the presenter of the film.

At the event, Aamir Khan spoke at length about the impact that South cinema is now having on the audience. Speaking to the media, Aamir was heard saying, “Cinema coming out of any region, in this case, it is Telugu cinema – KGF 2 is a Kannada film – they all have come from the South of India and they have really won the hearts of audiences across the country. I remember when KGF 2 was about to release, there was a lot of audience amongst Hindi audience among my own friends. I must say, Laal Singh (Chaddha) was supposed to release on that day, but fortunately for us Red Chillies was taking a little time on VFX and we got saved otherwise we would have come in KGF 2.

“It is wonderful to see that cinema coming out of one state of India can actually successfully give joy and entertainment to the whole country. It’s a celebration time for us when that happens,” added Aamir Khan. Watch it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has been introducing all the Laal Singh Chaddha characters to the fans. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, the megastar droped Naga Chaitanya’s look.

Must Read: When Rajesh Khanna’s Behaviour Led Sharmila Tagore To Stop Working With Him: “One Thing That Affected Me The Most About Kaka Was…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram