Disha Patani is indeed one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. We aren’t just a fan of her lively Instagram feed which can give a run to international stylists through her fashion sense but also her airport looks, gym looks, city sightings and red carpet appearances. The beauty is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and during one of the events recently, she donned a shiny outfit raising the hotness bar but got trolled for her outfit by netizens. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Disha enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 52 million followers on Instagram and over 7 million followers on Twitter. The beauty has been sharing pictures from media events of her upcoming film winning the fashion game on the photo-sharing site off late.

Disha Patani wore a rhinestone thigh-high slit skirt and paired it with a neon green plunging neckline full-sleeves crop top. Disha subtly flaunted her figure in this body-hugging outfit and we are drooling over that toned midriff.

Disha Patani styled her look with golden hoop earrings and rhinestone shimmery heels while donning her signature glam look with glossy lips and nude hues on the eyes.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her outfit, a user on Instagram commented, “She has got her nosejob done for sure… looks soo changed.” Another user commented, “#dishapatani is really pretty but she desperately needs a stylist 🙃 looks like she is wearing clothes from the discounted rack of forever21” A third user commented, “Pure version urfi ka😂” A fourth user commented, “Is k pass kapde hai ki nahi ??😂”

What are your thoughts on Disha being trolled for her choice of outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

