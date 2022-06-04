There is never a day left when Tv actress and fashion enthusiast Urfi Javed has failed to leave us all baffled with her fashion choice. Within mere seconds her posts and reels go viral on the internet. While some admire her fashion experiments, many troll her for the same.

Advertisement

The actress who’s known for her roles in serials like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa and many other serials, she rose to fame after her stint in Karan Johar hosted show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Advertisement

Getting back to the topic, once again Urfi Javed has left the internet and its netizens shell shocked with her fashion experiment. No this time she hasn’t worn her shirt with the buttons towards the back, a dress made out of her photos or a top made out of a chain. This time Urfi has managed to make a two price out of a sack (also known as bori).

Urfi Javed recently shared a reel in which she was seen making use of a bori (sack) and turning it into a two-piece as her latest fashion experiment. The actress completed her look with a pair of statement earrings. Well, now that’s what we call adding spice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

However, as always netizens could not help but troll Urfi Javed for her latest fashion but not so fashion choice. While her fans showered hearts and fire, the rest trolled her brutally for it.

One user said, “Ab Tarzan bhi Bn gyi waah👏👏“. Another user said, “Kapde de de bhikari ko😂 “. While one user commented, “Ab bas patte ki dress banana reh gya hai 😂 “, another said, “Use me as dislike button😢 “. The other user said, “Bahut badiya kya baat hai sasti bear grylls”

Ain’t nobody can do ‘best out of waste’ better than Urfi that’s for sure.

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s bori (Sack) dress? Let us know them in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Rahul Vaidya Said “I Think You’re Getting Hotter & Prettier” On A Call To Nyrraa Banerji While Working With Her In ‘Naughty Balam’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram