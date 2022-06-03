Entire nation was shaken when news of Punjabi Singh Sidhu Moose Wala being shot dead flashed on our mobile and TV screens. The singer was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab while he was travelling with his cousin and a friend. The Old Skool singer’s funeral was attended by an ocean of his fans who paid their last respects. However, internet sensation Urfi Javed has now been receiving hatred from netizens who seem to be Moose wala fans.

Recently, Urfi Javed left everyone in shock when she shared the screenshot of messages she received from netizens who wished she was shot dead instead of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Urfi Javed took to her Insta stories and shared the grabs a few comment of which read, “Isko jana chhahiye tha, moose wala ki jagha,” another wrote, “tu kab marrahi, tu marre toh kutte bi naa roye.” Hitting back at the trolls Urfi Javed told them that she’s here to stay and they need to pray harder for her death.

Urfi Javed captioned the screenshots, “Just posting few of the comments which I’ve received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b***ch’s here to stay!” While she captioned the next photo, “I’m nowhere involved in anyone’s death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary.”

Meanwhile, this afternoon Urfi Javed was snapped at the airport leaving everyone surprised with her latest outing outfit. The reality star wore a white Anarkali suit paired with a blue dupatta. During her latest appearance, when Urfi was asked about the same, she told paps, “It is so f*cked up right? People want me dead. I had nothing to do with anyone’s murder or death.” When she was further asked about being targeted by an actress named Priyanka Tiwari. She first asked, “Kaun Priyanka Tiwari?” Urfi further said, “Main Jaanti nahi toh mujhe farak hi nahi padta.”

“But wishing for someone’s death? Those comments were very f*cked up. I felt very bad, but… world,” she concluded saying.

Meanwhile, on May 31, Sidhu Moose Wala laid to rest but his family, friends and fans are yet to come to term with his death.

