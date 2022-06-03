Bobby Deol is back as Baba Nirala in Aashram Season 3 and it was one of the most awaited series after the massive success of the earlier seasons. Fans of the show have already started watching the series and many are even giving it a positive response. Unfortunately, the series has become the latest victim of piracy as all the episodes are already available to download. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Directed by master filmmaker Prakash Jha, the series also stars, Esha Gupta Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka and Tridha Choudhury in key roles. All three seasons are currently streaming for free on MX Player.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Life, soon after Aashram season 3 was released today, the series got leaked within a few hours. The show is available to download on a number of Torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz, bolly4u along with several Telegram groups.

On all the torrent sites, Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Season 3 is available in various sizes such as 480p, 720p and 1080p full HD quality. Although downloaders feel that seeing the pirated version will help save them subscription fees but it is the makers who suffer a major loss. As such prominent shows take a lot of time, energy and money to make.

Earlier, several films and shows such as Anek, Top Gun Maverick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Stranger Things season 4 and Panchayat season 2 were also leaked. Although the Government of India has banned these illegal sites but they somehow manage to come back with proxy sites.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with the same portal, Bobby Deol reacted to his Aashram Season 3 character Baba Nirala being compared with Marvel’s Loki. The actor said, “I don’t think so, I think, the Marvel story is very different from this character. Loki’s character is very different. He is also an enjoyable character, though he is negative. He is humorous, he has got a sense of humour. Even being evil, he is like that. But, Baba is baba, he is the way he is, you know.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: The Boys Season 3: Shahid Kapoor Performed A Jaw Dropping Stunts Similar To Homelander On The Streets Of Mumbai

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram