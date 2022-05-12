Prakash Jha is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country who has presented the audience with a variety of hits in the last few years. He has a very straightforward approach when it comes to interviews and his followers got to see a part of it yet again when he attended the Goafest 2022. At the event, he compared Bollywood and Hollywood actors and was of the opinion that artists from the industry left him utterly disappointed.

For the unversed, Jha was previously in the news when his previous web series, Ashram, starring Bobby Deol, kicked off in 2020 and was renewed for a new season, the very next year. The filmmaker was even attacked on the sets of this show in November last year as a group of Bajrang Dal members vandalized the sets and threw ink on Jha’s face as a way of making a statement.

According to a report by The Tribune, Prakash Jha was a part of the ‘From Films to OTT’ session by MX Player at Goafest 2022. He got candid about the time he attended acting workshops in different parts of the world in an attempt to communicate better with his actors.

During a part of the conversation, Prakash Jha indicated that he was unhappy with how Indian actors worked and how they did not inquire about certain details related to the film and its development. “I was disgusted with actors working here in India. They don’t know what acting is about. To date, no actor has asked me questions about shoot days, shoot timings, locations, action sequences and more. And that’s the difference between Hollywood actors and Bollywood ones. The actors there attend workshops and keep on improving their art”, he said.

What do you think about Prakash Jha’s take on Indian actors, do you agree? Let us know in the comments below!

