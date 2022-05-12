Karan Johar last week stirred a massive pool of excitement when he decided to tease his fans first and then reveal the big news. The famous filmmaker first announced that his popular talk show Koffee With Karan is coming to an end and will never return. But turned out that it was just a gimmick and the talk show host later in the evening revealed that the show will return for the 7th season but on Disney+ Hotstar this time. And the very next question amid the fans was who will grace the couch.

Advertisement

Over the past few days, many names have been speculated from Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Turns out the main man is already on the sets of the show and has shot for the first episode. And if our sources are to be believed, it stars Sara and Janhvi together.

Advertisement

As Karan Johar is back on the sets of Koffee With Karan, we have exclusively got our hands on the confirmed list of guests and their lineup for season 7. Let us tell you a secret, it also includes Ram Charan & Jr NTR. Read on to know everything you should know about the same time.

As per our exclusive source, Koffee With Karan season 7 will have Sara Ali Khan with Janhvi Kapoor grace the opening night. Followed by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The team did try to bring Ranbir Kapoor with Alia but couldn’t do it due to dates. The third episode will have Varun Dhawan with his Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor. The fourth and the most exciting of them all of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who are said to be tentative, but our sources say they are on board.

The fifth episode will have Liger couple Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday spilling some coffee. And that brings us to the last two episodes that will see Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor on the hot couch. The finale of the show is indeed Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor.

See The Line-up Here:

Sara Ali Khan – Janhvi Kapoor

Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan – Anil Kapoor

Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Ananya Panday – Vijay Deverakonda

Karisma Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora

Which episode are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Ekta Kapoor Thanks Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra Over Lock Upp Success, Mentions Ridhi Dogra, Who Pitched The ‘Idea Of A Jail’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube